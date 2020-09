The Boomtown Task Force and Texas A&M Forest Service are hosting their first “Trunk or Treat” event on Halloween in Burkburnett.

BURKBURNETT (KFDX.KJTL)— The Boomtown Task Force and Texas A&M Forest Service are hosting their first “Trunk or Treat” event on Halloween in Burkburnett.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1900 FM 369.

Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.