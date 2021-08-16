TTU System chancellor visits MSU Texas ahead of merger

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a little more than two weeks, the Texas Tech University System will officially add MSU to its group of universities.

Ahead of the transition, Texas Tech University System Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell visited MSU Monday to meet with administrators and staff. On September 1, the merger will be official one day after MSU Texas President Suzanne Shipley retires.

Mitchell says the Tech System sees how MSU has done a lot with a little since its inception nearly 100 years ago. While MSU will no longer be an independent university, Mitchell says it will keep its identity and values.

“The students should notice nothing different. Midwestern State has a proud tradition, proud name, proud mascot, everything will be just the same. We want to be value-added, so a lot of the benefit will be stuff going on behind the scenes,” Mitchel said.

Mitchell says MSU becoming part of the system means a more prominent presence in Austin or Washington D.C. with a larger government relations team. The Texas Tech System will have a hand in deciding the next MSU president.

They’ll announce the search committee in the days following the Board of Regents meeting September 1.