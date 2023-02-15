WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A retailer of home furnishings and small appliances will soon be adding its name to the list of national retailers that have closed their storefronts in Wichita Falls over the past few years.

On Tuesday morning, February 14, 2023, officials with Tuesday Morning announced the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and that it would be closing more than half of its 487 stores in the United States.

Outside of Tuesday Morning in Wichita Falls, TX. Tuesday Morning is set to close several stores after the company filed for bankruptcy. Photo Credit: Josh Hoggard/KFDX

According to the Dallas Business Journal, the company laid out plans to close stores in low-traffic regions across the U.S. in an effort to “optimize its footprints and focus on core and heritage markets.”

Their storefront in Wichita Falls, located at 4319 Kemp Boulevard between Petco and Specs, is one store listed among 24 storefronts in Texas that will be closings its doors.

It is unclear at this time when the Wichita Falls location will officially close for good, but according to the filing, the process of closing more than half of the Tuesday Morning stores in the U.S. is expected to take approximately eight weeks.

This marks the second national discount retailer to announce plans to close their doors in Wichita Falls for good in less than one week’s time.

On Friday, February 10, 2023, Texoma’s Homepage confirmed with employees at Dirt Cheap that their Wichita Falls location, the former home of Hastings Entertainment, will be closing as early as March 10, 2023.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.