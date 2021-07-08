Tune in for the Nexstar Sports Awards

Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) – Thursday will be a very special evening for Texoma area student-athletes and their coaches at the Nexstar Sports Awards gala held at the MPEC.

KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff will present awards in 17 categories to local athletes and coaches at both the high school and collegiate levels. An estimated 325 people will be present at the sold-out event.

Although there are no tickets available for the gala, you can watch the entire Nexstar Sports Awards program live at www.texomashomepage.com starting at 6:45 p.m. CDT.

In addition to the awards show, the Texoma Sports Hall of Fame will induct its class of 2021, including famed motor racer and Wichita Falls resident, Eddie Hill, who plans to be present to receive his award.

Tune in at 6:45 p.m. to see the entire Nexstar Sports Awards show live on our homepage.