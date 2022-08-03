Group of professional cyclists during the cycling race. Shot in back – Image

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — While cyclists across the country are getting ready for the Hotter’N Hell Hundred in Wichita Falls later this month, many riders throughout Texoma will be getting a tune up for that ride with another race in Wilbarger County.

The 26th Annual Vernon Burnin’ Bike Ride is a 100K for both novices and experts.

Other race lengths include 12, 22, and 33-mile routes. Sag wagons will also be available for riders who can no longer continue the event.

A detailed course maps and some controlled intersections will be provided. All courses will be well marked.

The ride will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Vernon College campus. Late registration begins that same morning at 6 a.m.

To learn more about the race and registration, click here.