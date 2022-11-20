WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and Evangel Church gave out free turkeys for those in need this holiday.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, marked the 21st year that the church hosted Turkey Day during its Sunday celebration service in order to help local families that may not have a turkey to bring home to their family.

Lead Pastor Patti Bateman said that Evangel Church believes they are blessed to be a blessing.

“If you don’t give away what you have, it rots, you know. If you are blessed and you don’t share that blessing, it’s no good, it’s of no value. And so, it was based on a need 21 years ago and every year, there’s still been a need,” Bateman said.

Besides Turkey Day, Evangel Church also does a food donation on the third Saturday of each month.