Turkey Ranch Road standoff suspect identified, faces attempted capital murder charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect in a nearly two-hour standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies on Turkey Ranch Road Wednesday afternoon has been identified and is now facing three first-degree felony charges.

Anthony Kienlen, 35, has been charged on three counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer or a fireman stemming from the standoff.

Kienlen’s bonds total $1.5 million.

Keinlen was booked into the Wichita County Jail following a brief stay at the hospital for self-inflicted injuries to his wrists that occurred prior to the standoff, according to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke.

The standoff began around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, October 13 at a residence in the 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road, near the county line between Archer and Wichita Counties.

Early reports were that an armed man, possibly wearing a bulletproof vest, was suicidal, saying he would shoot any officer who came to his residence and that he was willing to commit suicide by cop.

Duke said Kienlen had a sniper rifle and an AK-47 and was shooting in the direction of law enforcement and even shooting at a Sheriff’s Office drone.

After more than an hour, Kienlen allowed his two sons to leave the residence, and then he surrendered to authorities at around 3:20 p.m.

After Kienlen was in custody, WCSO deputies seized two gun safes filled with weapons and ammo from the residence.

Although several shots were fired during the standoff, no injuries were reported, and the two boys and woman who were in the residence during the incident were unharmed.