Turkey Ranch Road standoff suspect now faces more charges, bond increase

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Eight more charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer have been filed on the man in a standoff involving multiple shots fired.

35-year-old Anthony Kienlen has 16 total charges now, with bonds totaling more than $7 million.

Wichita County Jail booking

In addition to 11 Wichita County deputies named as facing gunshots, he is also alleged to have fired shots at the Wichita County West Volunteer Fire Department Chief and Assistant Chief, and a DPS trooper.

He also has a charge of deadly conduct after officers found one of the bullets in a home north of the standoff. They said the bullet fired by Kienlen went through a metal window frame, through a wall, through a desk, and then lodged in the wall of an eight-year-old child’s bedroom.

A criminal mischief charge involves shots fired at a Texas Parks and Wildlife drone. Authorities said the $21,000 drone was destroyed.

Deputies and other law enforcement responded to Kienlen’s home on Turkey Ranch Road last Wednesday, Oct. 13, to a call about someone who had cut his arm and was attempting suicide.

Authorities said Kienlen had a sniper rifle and an AK-47 and said he would shoot officers and was willing to be killed.

Two children were allowed to leave the home and shortly after that, Kienlen surrendered after talking with negotiators.