We have one last day of upper 90’s (Sunday). As high pressure weakens, a cold front will push in cooling temperatures quite a bit! Highs this coming week will be in the 80’s and 70’s with lows hovering near 60.

Futurecast

Prior to the cold front pushing through Texoma, south and southeasterly winds will aid in warmth and humidity. Aiding in this is an area of low pressure near the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. However, this will be short lived as a cold front eases its way southward towards the area late Sunday into Monday. The effects of the passing cold front will be much cooler temperatures, both highs and lows! Highs will generally be below average (91), while lows will also, generally, be below average (66).

10 Day Temperature Trend

Not only will the coming cold front filter in cooler air but will, additionally, contribute to increased rain chances throughout most of the coming week as an area of low pressure to the west continues to filter in surface moisture and warmth prior to the arrival of the front. The rain chances are especially good for the early part of the week while the later part will become a little more “if-y” as the days progress. At this time, though, rain chances are definitely very promising!