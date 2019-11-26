Turtles ok at Turtle Town exhibit following a fire

MEDICINE PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the display pavilions in the outdoor Turtle Town exhibit at the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center caught fire Monday evening, around 7:30.

The Medicine Park Fire Department and Aquarium staff arrived on scene within minutes to extinguish the flames and rescue the red-ear turtles that were in the exhibit.

The fire was likely the result of a heat lamp making contact with part of the wood deck structure.

The turtles will be housed in temporary quarters while their exhibit is being rebuilt over the winter in time for turtle feeding activities to resume in the spring.

No other part of the Aquarium is affected.

The center is open on the winter hour schedule from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily, except on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.