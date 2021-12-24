‘Twas the night before Christmas in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Well in just a couple of short hours it will be Christmas, but we know Christmas Eve can be just as exciting and full of traditions!



‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through The Falls, some were still shopping, needing gifts for all.



“I just forgot that one last gift for someone special.”



“And my dad called while we were at the movies and said he needs us to get some more oranges for the stockings because he ate them all”



“We were almost done but you can’t have pie without whipped cream so Merry Christmas.”

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that Saint Nick and maybe some snow would soon be there.

“I bought this new sweatshirt to wear on Christmas and I didn’t think I was going to be able to wear it because it’s so hot but I just had to since I bought it.”

The children were nestled all snug in their beds while visions of gifts danced in their heads



“A camera, I’m super excited for Christmas I want an iPhone 13 so I can stop using my dad’s iPad.”

But out in the town, there arose such a clatter, as all were out sharing stories about all that matters



“Ummm, my family.”



“My favorite part of Christmas is probably being with family. I like seeing their faces when we get to open the presents.”



“My favorite part about Christmas is spending time with family and friends and enjoying Christmas dinner.”

“And just the opportunity to spread joy and love today and bring smiles to people’s faces,” City Hope Church, Pastor Annalise Murray said.

And now what my wondering eyes should appear are people gathering for Christmas Eve service, to hear the word and receive some holiday cheer.



“It’s amazing, this is what Christianity is all about, the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ and so having a room full of people, it really means a lot,” City Hope Church, Pastor Ben Murray

Santa moving more rapid than eagles, his reindeer they came, as he whistled and sang calling each of them by name.



Oh Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, and Vixen…Oh Comet, oh Cupid, oh Donner and Blitzen.

And now as we all wait and sleep throughout the night, I heard Santa exclaim as he drove out of sight, “Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!”