TWDB seeking nominations for state’s first regional flood planning groups

AUSTIN – (June 2, 2020) – The state of Texas is beginning its first-ever regional flood planning process, and the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) is looking for nominees to be considered for membership in the 15 planning groups.

“In 2019, the Texas Legislature enacted sweeping legislation to create a new regional flood planning process to help protect Texas from one of its recurring and most devasting natural disasters,” said TWDB Executive Administrator Jeff Walker. “This groundbreaking flood planning effort will identify specific flood risks as well as strategies to reduce those risks in the coming years.”

The 15 regional planning groups, formed around river basin boundaries, will require 12 representatives of specific interest categories, including agriculture, industries, river authorities, counties, municipalities, water districts, flood districts, electric generating utilities, water utilities, environmental interests, small businesses, and the public.

The planning groups must develop regional flood plans by January 2023, which will culminate in the inaugural state flood plan in 2024.

Interested candidates can fill out a nomination form available on the TWDB website. Forms must be submitted by July 2, and the TWDB will select planning group members by early fall.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning, and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.