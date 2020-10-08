Twin sisters gather donation bags to help less fortunate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — For the past four years, two Burkburnett sisters have been collecting donations to give to the less fortunate, and this fall they’re at it again.

Railynn and Braelynn Carter are now asking the public for help with project Carter Bags, an idea the twins came up with when they were ten years old.

“The first couple of years, we went to nursing homes and handed out cookies and sang Christmas carols,” Railynn said. “Then we wanted to do something bigger, so we gathered up bags and took it to the homeless shelter.”

This year Railynn and Braelynn are hoping to beat past donations.

“This year we are hoping more people get involved. So far, we have the TCC company who donated 200 and something bags,” Railynn said.

Value Smiles manager Chelsey Edmonds is a continuing donor to Carter Bags.

“They reached out to us last year to see if we could help them,” Edmonds said. “As far as donating, the company donated some tooth brushes, and so when they reached out again we were very honored and wanted to help the girls out.”

Edmonds said to see the Carters begin at ten years old and still volunteering their time at fifteen shows great community concern.

“Wichita Falls and Burk, they are a very tight-knit community, and when someone says they need something, the community pulls together and gets it done,” Edmonds said. “Especially if it’s going to someone in need”

To give the Carter sisters a head start on this year’s donation collections, Value Smiles donated toothbrushes and tooth paste as well as bags to collect items.

“It definitely makes me feel like I’m doing something good for other people,” Railynn said.