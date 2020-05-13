Two adults, six children involved in non-fatal crash in Kiowa County

KIOWA COUNTY(KFDX/KJTL)— Two adults and six children were involved in a non-fatal car accident in Kiowa County early Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:04 p.m. on State Highway 9, approximately 1 1/2 miles west of Gotebo.

Officials said the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, Jason Buchanan, 40, of Gotebo, and the passengers: Christina Pece, 39, of Gotebo, and 6 children ranging in ages 1 to 10-years-old, of Gotebo, was eastbound on State Highway 9, when the car ran off the roadway to the right and hit a ditch, then went through a barbed wire fence and continued into a field.

Officials said Buchanan was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Pece was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Five of the six children were taken to the hospital and released, and the sixth child was taken to the hospital and admitted. Officials said the child’s condition is stable with head injuries.

Investigators said the cause of the incident was due to the driver not paying attention.

Investigators said seatbelts were equipped, but not in use.