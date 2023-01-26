WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichitans announced they are going into politics Thursday.

Wichita Falls business owner, State Farm Agent, Tim Short, and co-owner of a Wichita Falls coffee house, “Frank and Joe’s” and “Lula and Flora’s,” Carol Murray, both announced they are running for Mayor of Wichita Falls on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Short has been active in the community for decades and has served as the president of the University Kiwanis Club, as well as the board president for the Hands-to-Hands Community Fund and the Hundred Club.

Murray serves on the Rotary Club and Crime Stoppers’ boards, as well as being a lifetime PTA member.

Short said one focal point is the growing construction scene in Wichita Falls, saying that there is nearly $400 million worth of construction projects going on at the moment in Wichita Falls, including the hotel and convention center.

Murray said she is also on board with the new MPEC Hotel and Convention Center and has a goal of addressing and reversing the perception that Wichita Falls is not friendly to businesses throughout the development process.