Two Archer Co. law enforcers enter race for sheriff

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two long-time Archer County law enforcers are on the ballot to become the new sheriff.

Archer County Chief Deputy Simon Dwyer has been in law enforcement since 1988 when he joined the army military police.

Over the years, he has worked by the Wichita and Clay County Sheriff’s Offices.

Dwyer has served Archer County since the year 2000 as office lieutenant and chef deputy. He is running against former Chief Deputy Jack Curd.

The Knox City native worked for the sheriff’s office for 11 years before joining the Holliday Police Department.