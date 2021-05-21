Two arrested by WFPD special operations officers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men were arrested around 2 p.m. on Friday, May 21, by officers of the Wichita Falls Police Department special operations section.

Officers stopped a white 2007 Mercedes C230 on the 4500 block of Kemp. Two males and a female were in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, 36 years old Brandon Jackson, was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. A shotgun was found in the Mercedes, and Jackson is a convicted felon.

The vehicle’s passenger, 52 years old James Teed, was arrested for a Violation of Parole Warrant.

The female passenger of the car was released, and Jackson and Teed were transported to jail.