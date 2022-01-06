Two arrested following SWAT raid of home on Vernon Avenue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are in jail with $50,000 bonds following a Wichita Falls SWAT team and Organized Crime Unit’s forced search warrant entry of a house on Vernon Avenue Wednesday, January 5.

Amanda Gourley mugshot

Fernando Rodriquez mugshot

Fernando Rodriquez and Amanda Gourley were named in the warrants and were booked for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 200 grams.

Witnesses said an officer kicked in the door and authorities said Gourley was located inside the doorway when they entered.

According to police, Rodriquez ran from the house and into the back door of a vacant house next door.

Consent to search the home was obtained from the owner and Rodriquez was found and arrested.

Authorities said a search of the home uncovered a black safe inside the oven, and after breaking the safe open, they say they found 12 baggies containing methamphetamine weighing a total of 349 grams.

Police said there were also multiple digital scales in the home.

According to authorities, trespassing charges are possible pending enquiry with the owner.

A records check revealed Rodriquez has around 20 previous arrests, including four involving controlled substances.