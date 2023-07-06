WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thousands of dollars worth of electronics were recovered and two suspects were arrested following a special operation involving the Wichita Falls Police Department on Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the WFPD, said detectives with the WFPD Crimes Against Property unit and officers with the WFPD Special Operations unit executed an operation on Thursday morning, July 6, 2023, at the Sun Valley Apartments on Central Freeway in Wichita Falls.

Photo courtesy Jalen Wells (KFDX/KJTL)

According to Sgt. Eipper, the operation conducted by the WFPD on Thursday morning was an effort to recover stolen property and arrest the suspected thieves of said property.

Sgt. Eipper said detectives coordinated with a local shipping company that was suffering from internal thefts. Officials with the company said the alleged thefts resulted in the loss of “hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property.”

According to Sgt. Eipper, authorities were able to recover over $30,000 worth of stolen electronics during Thursday’s operation. He also said two suspects were arrested.

Mugshot of Jeffrey Swaim, courtesy of WFPD Mugshot of Kevin Freeney, courtesy of WFPD

Jeffrey Alvin Swain, 34, and Kevin Deon Freeney, 29, were booked into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday, July 6. Both were charged with theft over $30,000 but under $150,000.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.