Two arrested in WF undercover prostitution sting, “Operation Dear John”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A one-day undercover prostitution sting by the DPS code-named “Operation Dear John” so far has landed two Wichita Falls men behind bars according to jail and court records.

The sting to combat human trafficking used ads to target subjects attempting to find prostitutes online.

The sting was conducted last September at a Wichita Falls hotel.

The suspects were released after initial arrests pending warrants at a later date due to Covid-19 conditions in the jail.

Anthony Venegas jail booking photo

Agents said Anthony Venegas responded to an ad and agreed to pay $100 for sex and was arrested after arriving at the hotel.

Venegas’ record includes a conviction for child abuse of a 4-year-old in 2018.

James Dixon jail booking photo

They also said he sent a photograph to the officer holding up three fingers and asked the undercover officer to do the same so he would know it was a real person and was a female.

They said James Dixon also agreed to pay for sex and placed several calls to an undercover officer asking if the officer was law enforcement.

Agents said Dixon was arrested when he arrived, and that he is a registered sex offender.