Two arrested near police station with large number of $20s and drugs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police charge a man and woman with three drug charges after they said they found a large number of $20 bills and pills in their car.

Nathaniel Collazo, 19, and Annaleigh Trevino, 22, were arrested Wednesday evening when police stopped the car for failure to signal at 501 Holliday, about a block from the police station.

After getting consent to search, an officer said they located 40 $20 bills, a set of scales, a baggie of 25 green pills which appeared to be Xanax, and a grocery sack with a small amount of marijuana.

Officers asked the passenger, Trevino if she had anything concealed and said she had meth and marijuana, and pulled a baggie of meth and a sack of marijuana from her crotch.

Officers said she told them the drugs belonged to Collazo and that when they were being pulled over Collazo passed them to her and when she wouldn’t take them he threw them at her.

They say she also had several empty baggies in her pocket.

Since the arrest happened 600 feet from the Boys and Girls Club the drug free zone enhancement was added to their charges.