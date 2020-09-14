Two arrested on multiple charges after police find unlawful firearms in car, one kicks officer in groin

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men are arrested after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon at the Ace Hardware parking lot for charges of unlawful firearms, drug possession and one charge of assault of a public servant at the jail.





Arkiel Hagood is charged with assault of a public servant and two counts of an unlawful weapon.

Shedarius Cochran is charged with fraudulent possession of credit cards, unlawful weapon and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

According to authorities, a Honda passenger car was speeding on Southwest Parkway around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 12.

Police said as the car turned south onto Bridge Creek Street off Southwest Parkway, it went up onto the center median, then corrected and stopped in the Ace Hardware parking lot.

The officer called or backup, suspecting the occupants had been trying to hide something.

Neither Cochran, who was driving the car, or Hagood, the passenger, had proper identification.

After a check, police said Cochran had a warrant from Georgia for violation of a street gang order and for financial card theft.

Officers located two handguns under the driver’s seat.

While being booked into jail, officers siad Hagood failed to comply with commands and resisted.

Police said Hagood was sprayed with pepper spray and then kicked a corrections officer in the groin.