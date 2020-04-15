Two arrested on multiple drug charges, shelter-in-place violation

1  of  2
One new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Comanche Co., total now 52 First confirmed COVID-19 case in Wilbarger Co.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man and a woman, both from Wichita Falls, are in jail after police said they were in possession of multiple illegal drugs while in violation of the city’s shelter-in-place order.

  • Michael Thomas White, 40, of Wichita Falls
  • Shawna Dobbins Byrd, 39, of Wichita Falls

Michael Thomas White, 40 (left) and Shawna Dobbins Byrd, 39 (right) are charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3
  • Possession of Dangerous Drugs
  • Possession of Marijuana

Both White and Byrd are being held on bonds totaling $6,000 each.

Officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Lois Lane on Sunday, April 12 at approximately 7:40 a.m. in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence.

Upon arrival, police said they located the suspicious vehicle, occupied by both White and Byrd.

According to authorities, when the subjects exited the vehicle, officers observed drug paraphernalia in the floorboard.

According to police, further investigation revealed the occupants to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and various pills not prescribed to them.

Both White and Byrd were also cited for violating Wichita Falls’ shelter-in-place order.

Both White and Byrd have criminal histories including multiple arrests.

Byrd has multiple theft charges.

In 2017, White was charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and nine counts of invasive recording, along with multiple drug-related charges.

