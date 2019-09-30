UPDATE: I-44 is open and clear

UPDATE: Sept. 30, 7:37 a.m.

I-44 is open and clear.

As of now, there is still no word on the conditions of those who were involved.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Police officials are investigating a two-car collision.

It happened just around 6 a.m. Monday morning at 1-44 and Daniels rd in Burkburnett. Traffic slowed down to one lane for about an hour.

A reporter on the scene says the officers are clearing it now.

