Two charged after man causes disturbance, woman interferes with arrest at local bar

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man and a woman are behind bars after police said the woman interfered with the arrest of the man, who caused a disturbance at a local bar Wednesday night.

Bailee Michael

David Torres

Bailee Michael and David Torres are both charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Wichita Falls police officials were dispatched to The Water Hole bar in the 1400 block of Old Iowa Park Road regarding a heavily intoxicated man causing a disturbance.

Officers said they tried to get Torres to go outside, but he began resisting and officers wrestled him to the ground.

After around two minutes of resisting, officers said they got him into custody and into a patrol car.

Officers said Torres then began kicking the cage of the patrol car and slipped his handcuffs to the front of his body.

An officer said he pulled Torres out of the patrol car and onto the ground, where he continued to resist.

Officers inside the bar said when they tried to arrest Torres, Michael got between them and Torres and pushed an officer away.

According to authorities, Michael then went into the parking lot and fell down.

When an officer began to put handcuffs on her, he said Michael began to pull away and stiffen her arms.

Authorities said it took multiple officers to get Michael handcuffed and into a patrol car, where she began kicking the windows.