Dyllan Hall and Alijah Bell were charged with interfering with public duties. Photo Credit: Wichita County Jail.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While law enforcement was trying to clear the severe storm debris and redirect traffic, two Wichita Falls residents were arrested for interference.

Alijah Bell and Dyllan Hall are charged with interfering with public duties, and Hall is also charged with resisting arrest.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023, police and deputies were on the scene near Seymour Highway and Lynda Sue Lane when Bell was involved in an accident in the debris.

Officers said Bell and her boyfriend Hall got into an argument with officers, and Hall approached law enforcement in an aggressive manner appearing ready to fight.

When an officer took him to the ground, they said he rolled in the mud to prevent being handcuffed and began yelling and calling them pigs.

As officers struggled with Hall, they said Bell came up from behind and grabbed an officer to try and pull him off Hall. A deputy tried to pull Bell off the officer but said she would not let go.

The officer then tased her, and both she and Hall were then taken into custody.