Two charged with manufracture or delivery of controlled substance, other charges filed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls SWAT team officers arrest two residents after a search warrant is issued for a building in the 3500 block of Sheppard Access Road early Thursday morning.

Wichita County jail booking

Paul David Shaw and Tramonta Hardeman face multiple charges including the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams.

SWAT team officers arrested shaw on a federal warrant as he was leaving the building. After the search of the building, they filed local charges.

Hardeman was also arrested as he was leaving the building.

Officer say they found numerous illegal substances inside, including marijuana, MDMA, or ecstasy, and three jars containing THC wax, or crumble.

They also found scales and empty sandwich bags on the property.

Bonds totaling $55,000 were set, with no bond set on the federal charge on Shaw.