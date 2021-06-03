Two charged with trafficking of a person

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls residents are accused of sex trafficking a child in order to make money.

Elijah grant and Yannah O’Brien are part of a year-long DPS investigation that started last July.

Wichita County Jail booking

According to their arrest affidavit, it began when DPS agents in the Houston area were trying to recover a child, who was later found with Grant.

As part of the investigation, DPS officials recovered Grant’s cell phone and later found naked photos and videos of the child performing sexual acts.

The phone also reportedly had online escort ads of O’Brien.

When Grant was interviewed by a DPS special agent he said he picked up the child from Burk and took the child to Houston to stay with family.

Authorities say he also admitted smoking marijuana with the child.

Grant reportedly said, while there, he tried to buy things from an area mall with the child’s debit card, but couldn’t because his card had been frozen.

Wichita County Jail booking

According to court documents Grant later obtained a friend’s ID so he could create open an escort account.

That’s because investigators say O’Brien told Grant her account was blocked when he asked her to send him online sex escort sites that she uses.

His arrest affidavit says he admitted to obtaining money previously from the prostitution of O’Brien in Wichita Falls.

Investigators believe Grant was going to post sex escort ads of the child and that he and O’Brien were going to make money off of the victim on these online sex escort websites.

Grant and O’Brien are charged with trafficking of a person and are booked in the Wichita County Jail on $300,000 in bonds each.