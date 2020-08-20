Two convicted coin thieves could now go to prision

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two defendants who with a third person stole between $1 million and $2 million in gold and silver coins from a Wichita Falls retired couple’s home in 2013 could now go to prison after authorities file to revoke their probation for not paying the restitution to the victims.

Cynthia Noble, 61, was booked into jail Wednesday and has a $75,000 bond.

Prosecutors allege she is behind in more than $41,000 in restitution payments.

They also filed revocation on Russell Stallings, 40, Wednesday for not paying his restitution.

Noble’s and Stallings’ restitution payments started out in 2017 at $750 a month, increasing through the years to $3,000 per month in 2026.

After those payments, a remaining balance of about $244,000 would be left, less cash and stolen silver recovered, leaving a final payment of about $214,000 due by October 2026.

All three defendants pleaded guilty in the case and got 10 years deferred probation plus splitting equally the restitution to the victims, who said the coins were their retirement funds they began saving in 1975.

A portion of the stolen coins were later recovered after police tracked suspects to gold and coin buying shops in The Metroplex. One dealer said a man showed him a photo of two large tubs filled with coins.

Police said Noble once lived with the couple at their home on Willow Bend and told the two accomplices where to find the combinations of three safes and when the couple would be gone.

She also obtained the garage door opener and a key to disable the alarms.

The victims never took insurance out on their coin and gold collections, which they estimated at almost $2 million.