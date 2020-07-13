Two COVID-19 related deaths, 51 new cases reported in Wichita Co.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday a fourth and fifth COVID-19 related death in Wichita County.

Both individuals were hospitalized at the time of death.

Case 271, age 60 – 69, passed away Tuesday. The individual had been in critical care at United Regional Hospital.

Case 602, age 60 – 69, also passed away Tuesday morning. This individual was a resident at Sheridan Medical Lodge.

Out of respect for the families, no further details will be released from the Health District.

New COVID-19 Cases

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday 51 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 636.

Contact = 14 cases

Close Contact = 9 cases

Community Spread = 9 cases

Still Under Investigation = 19 cases

The Public Health District also reported 11 new recoveries from COVID-19, for a total recovery number of 124 in Wichita County.

Hospitalizations

21 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with nine patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital

6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital Case 307: 80+, critical condition

80+, critical condition Case 333: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 334: 40 – 49, critical condition

40 – 49, critical condition Case 335: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 367: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 375: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 401 : 30 – 39, critical condition

30 – 39, critical condition Case 416: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 428: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 440: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 490: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 514: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 546 : 20 – 29 , stable condition

: 20 – 29 , stable condition Case 547 : 40 – 49 , stable condition

: 40 – 49 stable condition Case 556: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 12,446 636 11,113 697 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 10 12 48 162 124 90 86 61 31 12 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 486 21 124 5 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Monday, July 13 at 5:25 p.m.

Wichita County has reported 537 new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 case between March 18 and June 14.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.