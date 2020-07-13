1  of  4
Two COVID-19 related deaths, 51 new cases reported in Wichita Co.
33 COVID-19 cases confirmed at North Texas State Hospital
2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Baylor Co., total cases 3
WF Starbucks temporarily closed over COVID-19 concerns
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday a fourth and fifth COVID-19 related death in Wichita County.

Both individuals were hospitalized at the time of death.

Case 271, age 60 – 69, passed away Tuesday. The individual had been in critical care at United Regional Hospital.

Case 602, age 60 – 69, also passed away Tuesday morning. This individual was a resident at Sheridan Medical Lodge.

Out of respect for the families, no further details will be released from the Health District. 

New COVID-19 Cases

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday 51 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 636.

  • Contact = 14 cases
  • Close Contact = 9 cases
  • Community Spread = 9 cases
  • Still Under Investigation = 19 cases

The Public Health District also reported 11 new recoveries from COVID-19, for a total recovery number of 124 in Wichita County.

Hospitalizations

21 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with nine patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

  • Case 215: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
  • Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital
  • Case 307: 80+, critical condition
  • Case 333: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 334: 40 – 49, critical condition
  • Case 335: 50 – 59, stable condition
  • Case 367: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 375: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 40130 – 39, critical condition
  • Case 416: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 428: 40 – 49, stable condition
  • Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
  • Case 440: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
  • Case 490: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 514: 50 – 59, stable condition
  • Case 546: 20 – 29 , stable condition
  • Case 547: 40 – 49, stable condition  
  • Case 556: 70 – 79, critical condition
  • Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
12,44663611,113697

Ages of COVID-19 Patients

0-5 6-1011-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70-7980+
1012481621249086613112

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
486211245

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Monday, July 13 at 5:25 p.m.

Wichita County has reported 537 new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 case between March 18 and June 14.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

