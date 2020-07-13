Two COVID-19 related deaths, 51 new cases reported in Wichita Co.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday a fourth and fifth COVID-19 related death in Wichita County.
Both individuals were hospitalized at the time of death.
Case 271, age 60 – 69, passed away Tuesday. The individual had been in critical care at United Regional Hospital.
Case 602, age 60 – 69, also passed away Tuesday morning. This individual was a resident at Sheridan Medical Lodge.
Out of respect for the families, no further details will be released from the Health District.
New COVID-19 Cases
The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday 51 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 636.
- Contact = 14 cases
- Close Contact = 9 cases
- Community Spread = 9 cases
- Still Under Investigation = 19 cases
The Public Health District also reported 11 new recoveries from COVID-19, for a total recovery number of 124 in Wichita County.
Hospitalizations
21 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with nine patients reported to be in critical condition.
The following cases are currently hospitalized:
- Case 215: 80+, stable condition
- Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital
- Case 307: 80+, critical condition
- Case 333: 80+, stable condition
- Case 334: 40 – 49, critical condition
- Case 335: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 367: 80+, stable condition
- Case 375: 80+, stable condition
- Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition
- Case 416: 80+, stable condition
- Case 428: 40 – 49, stable condition
- Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
- Case 440: 80+, stable condition
- Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
- Case 490: 80+, stable condition
- Case 514: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 546: 20 – 29 , stable condition
- Case 547: 40 – 49, stable condition
- Case 556: 70 – 79, critical condition
- Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.
|TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS
|POSITIVE
|NEGATIVE
|PENDING
|12,446
|636
|11,113
|697
Ages of COVID-19 Patients
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|10
|12
|48
|162
|124
|90
|86
|61
|31
|12
Isolation Status
|AT HOME/ACTIVE
|HOSPITAL
|RECOVERED
|DEATH
|486
|21
|124
|5
For more information and updates on cases, click here.
Updated Monday, July 13 at 5:25 p.m.
Wichita County has reported 537 new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 case between March 18 and June 14.
- Monday, June 15 — 18 new cases
- Tuesday, June 16 — 3 new cases
- Wednesday, June 17 — 17 new cases
- Thursday, June 18 — 13 new cases
- Friday, June 19 — 19 new cases
- Monday, June 22 — 32 new case
- Tuesday, June 23 — 29 new cases
- Wednesday, June 24 — 20 new cases
- Thursday, June 25 — 20 new cases
- Friday, June 26 — 30 new cases
- Monday, June 29 — 18 new cases
- Tuesday, June 30 — 45 new cases
- Wednesday, July 1— 34 new cases
- Thursday, July 2 — 23 new cases
- Friday, July 3 — 5 new cases
- Monday, July 6 — 39 new cases
- Tuesday, July 7 — 48 new cases
- Wednesday, July 8 — 36 new cases
- Thursday, July 9 — 19 new cases
- Friday, July 10 — 18 new cases
- Monday, July 13 — 51 new cases
Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.