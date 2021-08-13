Two COVID-19 related deaths, 628 active cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 16,078 (50-59), and Case 15,610 (50-59) bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 346.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families. For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 402 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 16,519.

The positivity rate in Wichita County for the week ending Friday, August 13 was 30%.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 297 new recoveries.

To date, Wichita County has had 92 reinfections (up 6), and of those, 6 are currently active cases. There is also a total of 201 vaccine breakthrough cases.

Of the 52 new breakthrough cases; 50 are symptomatic, 1 was hospitalized, and 2 are currently hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms.

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 628 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 577 recovering at home.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 466 active cases

— 466 active cases Burkburnett — 100 active cases

— 100 active cases Iowa Park — 43 active cases

— 43 active cases Electra — 19 active cases

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

51 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 15 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 5 10 11 2 5 2 36 Critical 0 0 0 2 1 4 3 3 2 0 15

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 51, 557 Fully Vaccinated — 45,541

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: