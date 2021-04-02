Two dead after rollover accident involving semi-truck in Montague Co.

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A fatal rollover accident on U.S. Highway 82 involving a semi-truck in Montague County claimed the lives of two men Thursday afternoon.

Artie Carlton Willett, 40, of Bowie and Kenneth Wayne Killian, 40, of Nocona, were both pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

According to the DPS accident report, Willett was the driver and Killian was the passenger in a 1992 Buick traveling north on FM 1816 approaching U.S. 82.

A semi-truck and trailer was traveling east on U.S. 82.

The report said Willett was approaching the intersection at a high rate of speed and was unable to stop at the intersection of FM 1816 and U.S. 82, moving into the path of the semi-truck.

According to the report, the semi-truck was unable to perform an evasive manuver and struck the vehicle on the drivers side, causing both vehicles to roll.

The vehicles came to rest in the north ditch along U.S. 82.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to Nocona Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

The families of the victims have set up GoFundMe accounts to help with expenses.

Donations in memory of Killian can be made here.

Donations in memory of Willett can be made here.