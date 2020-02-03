Two dead, one injured in shooting at Texas A&M Commerce; students, faculty sheltering in place

COMMERCE (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are dead and a third is injured in a shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Students at the East Texas college are being warned to take shelter and stay in place while university police investigate the shooting.
The Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon there were three gunshot victims at the Pride Rock residence hall.
No details about the victims, including their identities, conditions or the motive behind the shooting, have been released.
Pride Rock is a three-story suite-style coed residence hall for freshmen.
