1  of  2
Breaking News
WFPD surrounds house on Wenonah Two dead, one injured in shooting at Texas A&M Commerce; students, faculty sheltering in place

Two dead, one injured in shooting at Texas A&M Commerce; students, faculty sheltering in place

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COMMERCE (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are dead and a third is injured in a shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Students at the East Texas college are being warned to take shelter and stay in place while university police investigate the shooting.

The Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon there were three gunshot victims at the Pride Rock residence hall.

No details about the victims, including their identities, conditions or the motive behind the shooting, have been released.

Pride Rock is a three-story suite-style coed residence hall for freshmen.

To read more click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News