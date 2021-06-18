Two dead, three hospitalized following head-on collision in Stephens County

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A fatal head-on collision claimed the lives of two young adults from the Dallas-Ft. Worth area and sent three others to the hospital.

Kennedy Caldwell, 20, of Denton, and Connor Slocum, 19, of Aubrey, were pronounced dead on the scene by first responders from “massive injuries sustained”, according to the accident report.

According to the accident report, the collision occurred just south of Duncan, Oklahoma on U.S. 81 at around 7:42 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

The report said two vehicles were traveling northbound on U.S. 81 and a third vehicle was traveling southbound.

One of the vehicles, driven by Caldwell, attempted to pass the other, colliding with the third vehicle head-on.

Caldwell and her passenger, Slocum, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The report said the vehicle Caldwell attempted to pass also struck Caldwell’s vehicle and departed the roadway.

The driver, Jerry Pardue, 74, of Duncan, Oklahoma, was transported by Air Evac to the OU Medical Center in critical condition with head injuries and internal and external trunk injuries. His current status is unknown.

The driver of the third vehicle, John Salazar, 50, of Waurika, was transported by AMR to Duncan Regional Hospital, then by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in fair condition with head, leg and trunk injuries.

A 10-year-old male, the passenger in the third vehicle, was transported by AMR to Duncan Regional Hospital, treated and released.

The cause of the collision and condition of the drivers is currently under investigation.