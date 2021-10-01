Two deaths, 62 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two more deaths related to COVID-19.
The total number of deaths in Wichita County is now 420 people since the start of the pandemic.
For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|14
|29
|102
|106
|157
New Cases in Wichita County
The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 62 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 21,162.
Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Wednesday 789 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 19,364 recovered cases in the county to date.
The Health District also reported 1,378 active cases in the county with 1,314 recovering from home.
Hospitalizations in Wichita County
64 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 24 patients reported to be in critical condition.
Please find the hospitalization report below:
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|TOTAL
|Stable
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|9
|6
|6
|11
|40
|Critical
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|3
|4
|4
|0
|24
Vaccines in Wichita County
Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:
At Least 1 Dose — 58,404
Fully Vaccinated — 51,510
Active Cases in Wichita County
The Public Health District is reporting 1,378 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County.
Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:
- Wichita Falls — 1,378 active cases
- Burkburnett — 152 active cases
- Iowa Park — 118 active cases
- Electra — 45 active cases
Weekly COVID-19 Breakdown for Wichita County
This week, XX new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of XX%.
|Date
|New Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|09/27
|98
|6
|66
|09/28
|82
|3
|63 (-3)
|09/29
|92
|0
|62 (-1)
|09/30
|100
|3
|60 (-2)
|10/01
|62
|2
|64 (+4)
|Total
|434
|15
|-2
The ages of the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the Health District this week are listed below:
