Two deaths, 62 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County

Each day this week, our local health department has been reporting more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, and the number hospitalized is now more than 70, a trend that is causing much concern to government officials, such as Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom and Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two more deaths related to COVID-19.

The total number of deaths in Wichita County is now 420 people since the start of the pandemic.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 3 9 14 29 102 106 157

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 62 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 21,162.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Wednesday 789 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 19,364 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 1,378 active cases in the county with 1,314 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

64 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 24 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 1 0 0 1 3 3 9 6 6 11 40 Critical 0 0 0 1 2 6 3 4 4 0 24

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 5 8,404 Fully Vaccinated — 51,510

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 1,378 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 1,378 active cases

— 1,378 active cases Burkburnett — 152 active cases

— 152 active cases Iowa Park — 118 active cases

— 118 active cases Electra — 45 active cases