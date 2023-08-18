WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Both the defendants in the June 2022 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Andrew Gable entered guilty pleas to lesser offenses today, August 18, 2023.

Ricardo Sapata, 17, who was charged with capital murder when he turned 17 in April while in custody, made a plea deal to murder for a 37-year prison sentence. The other defendant, Isaiah Sims, 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a 15-year sentence.

While in custody, Sapata also had a charge filed for harassment by an inmate.

He was only 16 years old at the time of Gable’s fatal shooting in what police said was a marijuana buy-turned-robbery.

A witness who was in the car during the arranged marijuana buy told police Sapata fired the gun that killed her friend.

Police said Sapata and Sims met with Gable on June 1, 2022, near the intersection of 23rd and Grace Street to buy marijuana. The witness told police Sapata pulled a handgun from his pocket and fired multiple times, hitting Gable while he sat in a vehicle.