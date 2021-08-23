Two dogs died in Wichita Falls house fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two dogs died in a house fire Monday evening.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to the fire around 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Covington.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, the fire started in a bedroom of the house. There was about $20,000 in damage and $5,000 in contents damage.

Four people were home at the time of the fire and got out with no injuries. Four dogs were also inside. One was rescued, one escaped, and two died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.