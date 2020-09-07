Two Electra residents charged after man says they ambushed him

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL)— Two Electra residents are charged with aggravated robbery after a man said his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend rode up on bicycles and ambushed him in a dark area while he was walking to his father’s house.

Hilah Burkett and Luke Hernandez were booked into jail on Sunday.

Electra police said the victim came to the police department covered in blood with a severe laceration on his lip and other injuries on his face, including a broken nose.

EMS was called due to the severity of the injuries and the victim later said he required plastic surgery.

The victim told police Burkett and Hernandez rode up to him on bikes in a dark area near a church and Hernandez got off and attacked him. He said Luke hit him with something and then put him in a chokehold.

He said Burkett was in the background yelling “I told you he would get you!”

He said after the assault, they took his phone and glasses and Hernandez asked for the password to the phone but got upset when he was unable to unlock it and continued the assault.

The victim’s father reported his son’s glasses were found at the scene but his phone and wallet were missing.

Both suspects later came to the police department for interviews, and officers said Hernandez denied beating the victim.

He said he and Burkett were riding around town and a wheel broke and they spent the entire night at a friend’s house.

An officer said he told Hernandez from prior knowledge, he believed Hernandez could inflict serious injuries to other people. He said in multiple previous conversations Hernandez had told officers he could do serious bodily injury because of his willingness and ability to fight anyone.

Police said Burkett gave a version almost verbatim to that of Hernandez. Both were charged with aggravated robbery.

Hernandez was additionally charged with criminal trespass when witnesses and the victim said he went to the same victim’s house on August 4 where he had been barred and swung his fist at the victim. The victim and his father said they forced Hernandez out of the home.

He also was charged with evading arrest when an officer spotted him and Burkett walking on north Dunbar and tried to arrest them for the assault by the church.

The officer said Hernandez fled on foot, but later came back while he was putting Burkett in custody, and he was held at taser point.