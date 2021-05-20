Two Graham restaurants join forces to stay open through pandemic

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Graham restaurant owners are teaming up to stay in business after the pandemic threatened to close the doors of a favorite local bakery.

When co-owners Joylynn Browning and Lynsey Browning opened Down Home Bakehouse, they never imagined that less than 3 months later, the pandemic would completely turn their world upside down.

“Like I said we opened December 2019 and then COVID came in March and it completely changed our game plan and how we were going to do everything,” Hawkins said.

Forced to close their doors temporarily and reopen later as ‘to-go only restaurant, Stackhouse and browning knew they weren’t far away from having to shut down for good.

That’s when “Mogurt” co-owners Susan Shook and Tina Hawkins said that they knew stepping in to help out a fellow restaurant was the right thing to do.

“What can we do in this situation and so I just felt prompted to ask why they were closing. Just ask the hard questions ya know,” Hawkins said.

So after tea and lunch one day, Browning and Hawkins made the offer and the rest is history

“Like we want this building but we want you in this building with us so the wheels keep turning,” Hawkins said.

Down Home bakehouse will close down on May 29th. While Mogurt will move from its location off 4th street and into the Down Home Bakehouse where they plan a grand opening on July 5th.