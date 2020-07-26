Two grandpas celebrate birthday in special way

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The pandemic has changed birthday celebrations for all, but it’s not stopping them entirely!



Ryan Raeke and his wife Becky wanted to still give their two grandpas, papaw Raeke, and Papaw Howe a special birthday celebration.



And since they are lucky enough to live around the corner from each other, and both huge car lovers, the Raeke’s organized a drive-by car show.



Classic cars and motorcycles lined the streets to wish both papaw’s a happy birthday.



Raeke wanted to give them the perfect birthday while keeping everyone safe.

“They’re both car nuts, grew up around them and they know so much about cars and cars are their life.” “This car show, moving car show this way kind of made sense with still being able to see them but from a distance,” Ryan said.

Papaw Raeke was celebrating his 90th birthday while papaw howe celebrated his 82nd.



Both were able to enjoy the sun surrounded by family and friends for the mobile car show!



Happy birthday to both papaw’s from all of us here at KFDX!