UPDATE: Friday, March 25, 2022 at 8:50 p.m.

Wichita Falls TxDOT Public Information Officer Adele Lewis says around 7 p.m., a semi-truck appears to have wrecked on the overpass and then its heavy load came crashing down onto the overpass.

What looks like industrial machinery bashed at least two holes in the pavement and deck and concrete crashed down on the overpass wall below and onto 6th Street.

Authorities say northbound traffic along Central Freeway has been shut down along with traffic heading north on the flyover.

Any on-ramps heading toward Central Freeway have also been blocked and detours are now in place according to Wichita Falls TxDOT Public Information Officer Adele Lewis.

TxDOT was brought in to help clean up around 60 gallons of hydraulic fluid and structural inspectors and engineers are there now to assess and monitor the damage.

It’s unclear how long the area will be closed off or how long repairs will take.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple units are working on North Central Freeway after at least two holes were made in the bridge.

According to our crew on scene, a semi-truck lost its load and fell on the bridge causing it to make at least two holes over 5th Street and 6th Street.

At least three AMR units are on scene, along with firefighters, police and Wichita County Sheriff deputies for traffic control.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.