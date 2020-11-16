Two Holliday Elementary students test positive for COVID-19

HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL)— Two students from Holliday Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19 according to school officials.

Officials said all students who have been deemed a close contact have been contacted by staff and all parents of students that attend the school have been contacted as well.

Officials added that they will continue to follow safety protocols in partnership with the

Texas Department of State Health Services, Public Health Region.

Holliday Elementary School Principal Tara Kirkland said the school’s top priority is to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

• Fever equal to or greater than 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle, body aches, shaking or exaggerated shivering

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If you have any questions contact Principal Tara Kirkland at (940) 586-1986 or email

at tara.kirkland@hollidayisd.net.