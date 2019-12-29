Two hospitalized after car accident in Lawton

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are in the hospital after an accident in Lawton on Saturday.

A Lawton Police Department official said about 4:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of SW 38th Street and SW Lee Boulevard on an accident involving a silver Chevy Camaro that struck a power pole while traveling westbound on Lee Boulevard.

Two individuals involved in the accident were transported to the hospital for treatment. The westbound traffic on Lee Boulevard from 38th Street is currently closed due to the investigation of the accident.

