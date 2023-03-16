Emergency responders were called to the wreck before 9:45 a.m. Thursday, March 16.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a major two-vehicle wreck on Seymour Highway.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers were called to the intersection of Seymour Highway and Loop 11 at about 9:43 a.m. Thursday, March 16, for a wreck.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a witness, an F-250 pickup was driving westbound in the left-hand lane, and a Mercedes was making a left-hand turn off of Seymour Highway to go northbound on Loop 11.

The pickup reportedly ran the red light and struck the Mercedes. Sgt. Eipper said witnesses told officers the truck was going at a high rate of speed.

Both vehicles appear to have severe damage from the wreck

The male driver of the pickup and female driver of the Mercedes were both transported to the hospital. There were no other occupants in the vehicles.

Crash investigators reported that when medics were taking the female, they appeared to be performing CPR on her.

At this time, it has not been confirmed what their status is or if their injuries are life-threatening.

This is a developing situation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.