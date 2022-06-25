Editor’s note: WFPD clarified that the passenger was a male, not a female that was told to our crew on scene.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people were hospitalized after a wreck on Central Freeway Saturday evening.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Wichita Falls first responders were called to Central Freeway near the 1500 block of N 6th Street for a single-vehicle wreck.

According to an officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department, the driver and passenger of a white truck were hospitalized following the wreck.

The driver, a 60-year-old male, is undergoing surgery for significant injuries. A male passenger was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to WFPD.

The cause of the wreck is unknown. WFPD is working the incident as a major wreck.