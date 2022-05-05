WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A crash on Kell Boulevard East Thursday morning sends two to the hospital and reduces traffic to one lane.

The call came in just before 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 for an injury accident on Kell East at Lawrence Road.

At least 16 units with the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Wichita Falls Fire Department, and AMR responded to the crash.

According to our crew on the scene, two people were transported by AMR to the hospital.

According to WFPD Sgt. Paul Newton, the injuries are non-life threatening.

Our crew at the scene said the roadway is closed for the time being while crews work to clear the scene. For those who use Kell East to commute throughout the city, be prepared for delays.

Sgt. Newton said the estimate for Kell East to fully reopen is around noon on Thursday, May 5.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but our team on the scene is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.