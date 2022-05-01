WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting at a Wichita Falls bar.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Hart, officers responding to a disturbance on Ridgeway Drive heard gunshots coming from the direction of Central Freeway, and they were told by witnesses the shots had come from Club 940.

Officers responded to Club 940 just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday, April 30. By the time they arrived, Sgt. Hart said it seemed most people had left.

Sgt. Hart said that a pile of brass casings was found at the scene, along with what he believed to be blood.

Hart also said that two people showed up at a local hospital, each with a gunshot wound to their leg. Their conditions are unknown as of publication.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.