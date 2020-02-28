Two Houston residents bond out of jail after Wichita Co. deputies find drugs and cash in car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Houston residents bonded out of jail Tuesday after Wichita County deputies stopped their car Monday on US 287 and reported a large amount of drugs and cash were found inside.

Alex Gonzalez, 22

Jaqueline Fragoso, 21

Alex Gonzalez, 22, and Jaqueline Fragoso, 21, are charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of controlled substances, money laundering and possession of marijuana.

Their bonds were set at $53,000 each. Both Gonzalez and Fragoso bonded out of jail Tuesday.

A deputy stopped a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on US 287 near Hammond Road on Monday, February 24.

According to the deputy, the Malibu had been traveling in the left lane with no other vehicles in the right lane.

The deputy said when he pulled the car over, Fragoso was the driver.

The deputy said Fragoso was acting very nervous and was shaking as he talked to her.

According to the deputy, Fragoso told him they had left Albuquerque at about 5 p.m. Monday, which the deputy said would not have been enough time to get to Wichita Falls.

The deputy said he asked for consent to search their car and Fragoso declined, so he called in a K-9 unit, which directed them to the narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputies said a search of the car revealed four large vacuum sealed bags containing multiple THC-based products, two bags of dried psychedelic mushrooms, a clear plastic container with methamphetamine, a cardboard box of capsules, candy and gummies containing THC and a green box holding containing marijuana.

According to authorities, they seized almost 400 grams of THC products, over 900 grams of mushrooms and 45 grams of methamphetamine.

Deputies said they also found more than $3,000 in cash.