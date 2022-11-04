WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Dallas men have pleaded guilty to their charges of human smuggling through Wichita County, and sentenced to their jail time served since their arrests.

Nova-Ortiz

Ismael Nova-Ortiz pleaded guilty on November 3, 2022 in 89th District Court and was sentenced to his jail time served, 57 days.

He was arrested September 8, 2022 traveling east on U.S. 287 in a Volkswagen Jetta with two passengers.



The men said they lived in New Mexico but could not say where and Nova-Ortiz later admitted he was given instructions to pick up the men and he would be paid $300 for each person transported to Dallas.

Dominguez-Osorio

Mario Dominguez-Osorio also pleaded guilty Thursday, November 3, 2022 to his smuggling charge. He was sentenced to his jail time served, 42 days. He was arrested September 23, 2022 also eastbound on U.S. 287 in an SUV by the same deputy and at the same location as Nova-Ortiz.

He was driving 5 passengers and they said they had been working in Amarillo and were going home to Dallas where they lived with Dominguez-Osorio, but did not know his name or where he lived.



Dominguez-Osorio said he picked the passengers up at a Love’s Travel Center in Amarillo and was instructed to drop them off at a gas station in Dallas. He said he would have been paid $200 per person for transporting them.



Wichita County has seen a big increase in human smugglers this year. Sheriff David Duke says the increase is because of cuts in the Board Patrol and policies which have transferred federal interdiction of illegal immigrants to state and local agencies.