Two identified in fatal wreck near Scotland

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified two people that were killed in a vehicle wreck near Scotland on Saturday.

Around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, January 15, two vehicles wrecked in a head-on collision on FM 172, just north of Schlabs Lane, according to DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing.

Carlos Alvarez Romero, 51, and Pedro Orduna Lupez, 49, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both are from Scotland according to DPS.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.